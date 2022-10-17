NHS Losing Out on Staff to Amazon Warehouses, Says Union Boss

(Bloomberg) -- The boss of the UK’s largest labor group has warned of a deepening crisis across the National Health Service this winter as hundreds of thousands of workers consider mass strikes.

Some staff are seeking out higher pay in other parts of the economy, added Unison general secretary Christina McAnea, causing a shortage of workers in the NHS.

“The retail sector and Amazon are paying more in some areas,” she said, speaking ahead of the Trades Union Congress’s annual gathering on Tuesday.

“And no disrespect to people who work in retail or in Amazon warehouses, but I think that’s a less stressful job.”

Unison wants a pay rise in line with UK inflation which is currently running close to 10%. McAnea said the NHS “is on its knees,” suffering “the worst crisis in its 74-year history.”

Ballots for a strike, which could be the largest since the 1980s, open for NHS staff in England and Wales on Oct. 27 and close on Nov. 25. Staff in Scotland and Northern Ireland are also balloting for strike action.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said that more than one million NHS workers were getting a pay rise of at least £1,400, which had been recommended by the independent NHS Pay Review Body.

“Industrial action is a matter for unions, and we urge them to carefully consider the potential impacts on patients,” they added.

