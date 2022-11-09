(Bloomberg) -- Nurses in England, Wales and Scotland voted to strike in the biggest course of industrial action in the Royal College of Nursing’s 106-year history.

In a fresh blow to the UK’s already strained National Health Service, the majority of nurses employed by the NHS are supporting action over patient safety concerns and as they seek a pay rise of 5% above inflation.

Many of the country’s biggest hospitals will see strikes, including Guys and St Thomas which treated former Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the initial stage of the Covid-19 pandemic, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and University Hospital Wales in Cardiff.

The strikes could start before the end of this year and last until May 2023, the RCN said in a statement. The historic ballot came after nurses were unhappy when the government offered them a package in July that would see the average nurse’s pay increasing 4%.

Strikes are currently sweeping across the UK from rail to ports as the worst inflation in four decades is eroding workers’ real income and living conditions. Workers in the country’s health sector are under particular pressure as the Covid-19 pandemic enters its third year and with many hospitals struggling to cope with long waiting lists of patients needing treatment and packed Accident & Emergency departments.

Industrial action will only take place in health-care settings that met the relevant legal requirements but the majority of NHS employers will be affected, the RCN said.

“Anger has become action - our members are saying enough is enough,” said Pat Cullen, RCN General Secretary & Chief Executive. “Our members will no longer tolerate a financial knife-edge at home and a raw deal at work.”

Unison is currently balloting 350,000 other NHS employees across England, Wales and Northern Ireland to strike over pay. The Royal College of Midwives and the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy are also organizing ballots for their members in November, raising the possibility of the UK facing coordinated strikes across different health unions.

Research from London Economics in October showed that experienced nurses recorded a 20% pay decline in real terms over the last 10 years, with staff working the equivalent of one day a week for free. The erosion of salaries makes it harder to recruit with thousands of health-care vacancies across the UK.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.