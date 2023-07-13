(Bloomberg) -- Waiting lists for treatment on the National Health Service hit another record, according to the latest data published Thursday, heaping more pressure on UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his pledge to reduce delays.

A total of 7.47 million procedures were classified as “incomplete” at the end of May, involving around 6.3 million people, NHS England said in an emailed statement. That is up from 7.42 million the previous month, and is the highest number since records began in August 2007.

Sunak made cutting NHS waiting lists one of his five key pledges he has said voters should judge him by, as he tries to reduce a double-digit poll deficit to the opposition Labour Party with a general election expected next year.

With the overall waiting list rising every month, Sunak has tried to shift the focus onto tackling the number of patients waiting longest for treatment. But the latest statistics show his government is falling short here, too.

In 385,022 cases, the patient was waiting more than 52 weeks at the end of May — up from 371,111 in April. Waits of over 65 weeks were also up: from 95,135 in April to 96,801 in May. Waiting times of over 78 weeks did fall slightly, however, from 11,477 to 11,446.

The figures are likely to underscore voters’ perception that Britain’s public services have declined under 13 years of Conservative rule. That has boosted Keir Starmer’s Labour in opinion polls.

A Bloomberg analysis of NHS data this month found nearly all electoral districts failing to meet even half of the government’s key targets, and patients facing a postcode lottery affecting whether they live or die in an emergency.

“All of this points to a health and care system in crisis,” Patricia Marquis, England director of the Royal College of Nursing, said in an emailed statement. “Too many people are waiting too long to receive care and are suffering chronic ill health while they wait.”

Sunak is also struggling on his other priorities, including halving inflation this year, growing the economy, reducing the national debt and stopping asylum seekers crossing the English Channel.

