(Bloomberg) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is evaluating a petition seeking a defect investigation into an alleged flaw in certain Tesla Inc. electric cars, according to a notice posted on regulator’s website.

Tesla shares slid on the news, falling as much as 1.7% on Friday in New York trading.

The petition from a member of the public who wasn’t identified alleges that Tesla updated battery management software in response to a potential defect that could lead to battery fires, according to the notice.

The petition claimed that Tesla should have notified NHTSA of the potential defect and conducted a recall. The petition also says the updated software reduces the driving range of the vehicles, which NHTSA identified as an estimated 2,000 Model S and Model X vehicles.

NHTSA said it would evaluate the allegations and decide whether to grant or deny the petition. If NHTSA grants it, the agency would launch a preliminary defect investigation into the issue under agency processes.

