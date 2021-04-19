(Bloomberg) -- U.S. auto safety regulators have launched a probe into the fatal crash of a Tesla Inc. Model S in Texas Saturday that local authorities said appeared to be driverless.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said Monday in a statement that it “immediately launched a Special Crash Investigation team to investigate the crash. We are actively engaged with local law enforcement and Tesla to learn more about the details of the crash and will take appropriate steps when we have more information.”

The electric car that “no one” appeared to be driving crashed late Saturday near Houston, erupting into flames and killing the two passengers, according to local authorities.

Tesla’s stock posted its biggest drop in a month after the crash added to a broader pessimism about electric vehicle stocks.

