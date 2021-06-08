(Bloomberg) -- Nicaraguan police arrested opposition candidate Felix Maradiaga on Tuesday, the third opponent of President Daniel Ortega to be detained in the last week as the nation prepares to hold an election in November.

Maradiaga was arrested at noon local time for “using financing from foreign sources to commit acts of terrorism,” the police said in a statement.

Nicaragua will hold a single-round presidential vote on Nov. 7, the first election since anti-government violence erupted in 2018 over Ortega’s plan to raise social security contributions while cutting benefits. Ortega is seeking his fourth consecutive and fifth overall term as president.

Opposition candidate Arturo Cruz, a professor and former diplomat, was arrested over the weekend upon returning from the U.S. and will be held in jail for at least 90 days for “posing a threat to Nicaraguan society.” Cristiana Chamorro, daughter of former president Violeta Chamorro, was placed under house arrest last week for alleged money laundering as head of the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation, an organization that promotes free speech. In May, the country’s electoral authority annulled the legal representatives of a separate opposition party.

U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris visited Guatemala yesterday and secretary of state Antony Blinken was in Costa Rica last week as the U.S. seeks to strengthen ties with Central America. Blinken said there is “strong concern” about Nicaragua and said the country was moving in the wrong direction by prohibiting candidates from running.

The country’s economy has shrank in each of the last three years, according to the World Bank.

