(Bloomberg) -- Here’s why China’s nickel supply-chain has seized up in the wake of a spectacular price spike and trading suspension in London.

The recent unprecedented rally on the London Metal Exchange carried prices far above those trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange. That means companies buying nickel from outside China -- and then processing or selling inside -- face massive notional losses of more than $20,000 on every ton.

Companies such as stainless steel producers that pay LME-linked prices for nickel have stopped purchases of the raw material while they wait for the short-squeeze drama to play out. Nickel is set to re-open on the LME from 8:00 a.m. London time on Wednesday after the Chinese tycoon at the center of the crisis reached a deal with his banks.

If nickel prices don’t fall significantly after the LME resumes trading, it will cause huge harm to Chinese stainless-steel producers, who will be forced to cut output, an official from a mill in eastern China said.

Nickel on the LME gained as much as 250% over March 7 and March 8 before the bourse shut down trading and canceled all transactions on the second day. The LME price has still nearly doubled this month, while Shanghai nickel is only 22% higher.

China is typically a net importer of metals, but inflows can fluctuate or even reverse as traders direct metal to the market where they’ll make the most profit.

