(Bloomberg) -- Nickel surged to a record high in one of the most extreme price moves ever seen on the London Metal Exchange, as fears over Russian supplies leave buyers exposed to a historic squeeze.

The metal used in stainless steel and lithium-ion batteries rose as much as 90% to $55,000 a metric ton, the highest in the 35-year history of the contract. That topped a previous record of $51,800 reached in 2007.

The metal’s surge builds on a 19% gain seen last week as banks cut exposure to Russian commodities suppliers and major shippers steered clear of the country’s key ports. Now, as the U.S. weighs a potential ban on Russian oil imports, traders are questioning whether industrial consumers will elect to avoid buying other Russian raw materials, even in the absence of direct prohibitions on purchases.

Liquidity deteriorated dramatically in the nickel market overnight as sellers rushed to the sidelines, leading to sharp price jumps between trades as short-position holders scrambled to buy back positions. Plus, bullish investors in China are piling into nickel on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, said Wang Yanqing, an analyst with China Futures Co.

The nickel market is the tightest it has been since the commodity supercycle during the 2000s, Citigroup Inc. analysts estimated before Monday’s unprecedented spike.

