(Bloomberg) -- Nickel swung wildly as trading opened in London, extending a period of acute volatility that’s put short position holders back in the spotlight after an unprecedented squeeze earlier this month.

Prices rallied as much as 9.1% and then fell as much as 7.4% in the first 45 minutes of trading on the London Metal Exchange. The sharp moves come after a two-day spike that piled renewed pressure on short position holders. They’re also the latest sign that trading is becoming increasingly illiquid and erratic on the world’s benchmark futures market for industrial metals.

The LME suspended trading for a week and canceled billions of dollars worth of transactions earlier this month as it sought to rein in a runaway short-squeeze centered on China’s Tsingshan Holding Group Co. Tsingshan struck a deal with its banks to avoid further margin calls, allowing the market to reopen last week, and said it would reduce its short position in the future.

However, trading has been effectively frozen for much of the time since the market reopened last week, with prices falling by a daily limit for several days. While the market saw some real trading on Tuesday, the price surged limit up on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Tsingshan owner Xiang Guangda started buying contracts on the London Metal Exchange to reduce his short bets as the nickel market briefly unfroze this week, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The move reduces the size of the potential pain for Xiang and his banks as prices are on the march again. However, the businessman and his allies have only reduced a portion of their total short position, and still hold large bets on falling prices, the people said.

And many other industrial consumers and physical traders also have large short positions in the market, data from the bourse show.

Nickel was trading 5.3% lower at $35,265 a ton as of 8:54 a.m. local time.

Futures hit a record of $101,365 a ton on March 8, before the LME halted trading and canceled the day’s deals, in a bid to ease the pressure on brokers and bearish position holders facing huge margin calls. Prices are still up 45% this month, set for the biggest gain since 1988.

Shanghai nickel contracts closed 7.5% higher at 264,200 yuan a ton, equivalent to about $36,700 a ton when VAT is excluded.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.