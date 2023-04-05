(Bloomberg) -- PT Merdeka Battery Materials will raise 8.75 trillion rupiah ($586 million) from its initial public offering in Jakarta as it prices shares at the top end of an expected range, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The firm, a unit of miner PT Merdeka Copper Gold, is selling 11 billion shares at 795 rupiah each, the people said, asking not to be named because the terms are not public. It had offered the shares at 780 to 795 rupiah apiece. The deal can be upsized by another 1.1 billion shares.

Merdeka Battery didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. The stock is slated to debut on April 18.

Merdeka Battery is raising funds at a time of surging interest in the nickel industry, which sits at the heart of President Joko Widodo’s vision of developing an end-to-end electric vehicle supply chain onshore. It’s set to be the third largest IPO this year in the Southeast Asian country.

The company plans to use proceeds from the IPO to repay a $300 million loan facility, with the rest going toward working capital including the development of a high-pressure acid leaching plant in Sulawesi island that will have the capacity to produce 120,000 tons a year.

