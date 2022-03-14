(Bloomberg) -- The Chinese nickel tycoon whose big short position caused chaos in the market reached a deal with his banks for a standstill agreement to avoid further margin calls.

During the standstill period, Xiang Guangda’s Tsingshan Group Holding Co. and its banks will continue discussions about a secured credit facility to cover the company’s nickel margin and settlement requirements, the company said in a statement.

Xiang has been in discussions with banks led by JPMorgan Chase & Co. about a loan facility to backstop his short position, which has roiled the nickel market after he struggled to pay massive margin calls to banks and brokers last week. The banks agreed not to close out positions against Tsingshan or to make further margin calls during the standstill window, according to the statement on Monday.

The agreement also allows for Tsingshan to reduce its positions “in a fair and orderly manner as abnormal market conditions subside.”

