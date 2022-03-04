(Bloomberg) -- Nickel futures jumped sharply in London to trade above $30,000 a ton for the first time since 2008 as surging prices this week created a short squeeze in a tight market as traders worry about supply disruptions from Russia.

Nickel rose as much as 13% to $30,295 a ton. It’s surged 37% this week. The latest spike has come as clients with short positions have been stopped out of the trades, a nickel trader involved in the transactions said. Clients such as industrial hedgers have been hit with large intraday margin calls as prices have surged this week, and they’re now being forced to close out their positions in an increasingly illiquid market, the person said.

Global commodities markets from metal to crops and energy have been upended by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as big corporates withdraw from the country, lenders pull back from financing deals and the threat of new sanctions deters buyers. It’s also getting increasingly difficult to transport commodities like metals, which are shipped in containers.

Russia is a key supplier of nickel, and the threat to supplies comes at a time when global stockpiles are already low and falling further. Freely-available nickel stockpiles on the London Metal Exchange fell to the lowest since December 2019. Cash nickel contracts traded at the biggest premium to three-month futures since 2007 on the LME, in a condition known as backwardation that signals a worsening squeeze on spot supply.

Russia’s growing isolation is choking off a major source of energy, metals and crops, sparking fears of prolonged shortages and accelerating global inflation. Traders, banks and shipowners are increasingly avoiding business with Russia because of the difficulty in securing payments, while shipping lines are shunning bookings from the region.

