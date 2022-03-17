The London Metal Exchange’s nickel market, thrust into the global spotlight by an unprecedented short squeeze last week, was paralyzed by problems yet again on Thursday.

The start of the second day of trading after a week-long suspension was delayed to 8:45 a.m. after a series of problems hit the LME’s electronic system. First, brokers found that orders to sell at the lower-limit of 8 per cent below Wednesday’s closing price were being rejected, after the LME expanded the trading band the previous day.

Then three trades did appear to go through at that price -- but four minutes before the market had been due to open. Finally, the LME informed brokers that trading wouldn’t restart until 8:45 a.m. and canceled the three earlier trades. When the market finally opened, futures dropped by the daily limit of 8 per cent to US$41,945 a ton. But only two trades had taken place by 10:00 a.m.

The chaotic start to the session piles embarrassment on the LME as it seeks to restore order to the market that sets global prices for one of the world’s most important metals. The crisis in nickel has sparked furious criticism of the exchange for its handling of the situation, from metals markets veterans as well as generalist investors, and several have said they will stop trading on the market.

“Credibility is very quickly slipping through their fingers,” Keith Wildie, head of trading at Romco Metals, said by phone from London. “It’s eroding very rapidly.”

In less than two weeks, traders have had to contend with an unprecedented price spike that created massive margin calls, a weeklong suspension, billions of dollars of canceled trades, and now repeated glitches in the LME’s attempts to reopen the market.

The LME restarted electronic trading in nickel briefly on Wednesday morning, but was forced to halt due to a technical glitch that allowed prices to fall below a 5 per cent lower limit. It reopened in the afternoon, but there was a gulf between bids and offers for most of the day, leading to highly illiquid trading conditions in the world’s benchmark pricing venue for the metal used in stainless steel and electric-vehicle batteries.

The LME widened the limit from the initial reopening level of 5 per cent for nickel to 8 per cent on Thursday, in an attempt “to further assist the market to discover the true market price.” However, trading remained stalled by mid-morning, with no-one willing to buy at the limit-down level.

The latest price drop brings the LME prices a little closer to the value of futures in Shanghai, which continued to trade during the London suspension and dropped again on Thursday. It’s also another indication that the short squeeze that has gripped the nickel market may be easing. Prices spiked by 250 per cent in a little more than 24 hours as top nickel producer Tsingshan Group Holding Co. struggled to pay margin calls last week on its large nickel short position.

While electronic trading has faced glitches, the exchange is still operating its large phone-based market, which tends to be used by banks, brokerages and institutional clients needing to place large and complex trades. Its open-outcry floor -- where dealers gather on red leather couches to set benchmark prices by screaming orders at one another -- also remains open.