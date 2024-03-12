(Bloomberg) -- Nielsen Holdings Ltd., the audience insights provider, is exploring a sale of a package of businesses it has identified as non-core, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The company has been talking to investment banks as it weighs options for the assets, which include NCSolutions, according to the people. The sales could generate more than $1 billion in combined proceeds for Nielsen, they said.

Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty that they will result in any transactions, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Nielsen was taken private in 2022 by a consortium led by Elliott Investment Management and Brookfield Business Partners. Representatives for Nielsen, Elliott and Brookfield declined to comment.

Early last year, Axios reported Nielsen would embark on a round of layoffs as it sought to rein in costs. Nielsen named Karthik Rao as its new chief executive officer in September.

