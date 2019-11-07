(Bloomberg) -- Nielsen Holdings Plc is planning to spin off its business that tracks consumer preferences into a separately listed company as a result of a strategic review, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

Nielsen will split into two public companies, one focusing on global media and the other on its connect business, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. The global connect business will become a publicly traded company by way of distribution to existing Nielsen shareholders, which would be a tax-free process, the person said. The goal is to complete the transaction in nine to 12 months, the person said.

David Kenny, the current chief executive officer of Nielsen, will head the global media business, which focuses on data marketing and measurement and is the biggest of the two units, the person said. Nielsen has begun a search for the chief of the spun-off company, the person added.

Nielsen, which has been working with advisers on a strategic review for more than a year, will make an announcement as soon as Thursday, the person said. A representative for New York-based Nielsen declined to comment.

The separation of businesses would allow Nielsen to sharpen its focus and serve the rapidly changing markets. In the past year, Nielsen’s shares have fallen 25%, giving the company a market value of $7.15 billion. The company has a total debt of about $8.5 billion, with more than half of it due in 2023, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Last year, Nielsen came under pressure from activist investor Elliott Management Corp., the New York-based hedge fund run by billionaire Paul Singer. After Elliott pushed Nielsen to pursue a sale, the company drew interest from potential suitors including Blackstone Group Inc. and Carlyle Group LP, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

Nielsen was working with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Guggenheim Partners LLC to evaluate a sale or breakup among other strategic options.

To contact the reporters on this story: Crystal Tse in New York at ctse44@bloomberg.net;Liana Baker in New York at lbaker75@bloomberg.net;Kiel Porter in Chicago at kporter17@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Liana Baker at lbaker75@bloomberg.net, Fion Li, Russell Ward

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.