(Bloomberg) -- Nielsen Holdings Plc, the company that produces widely followed TV ratings, rose as much as 29% in extended trading after announcing the sale of a division and a data-sharing deal with Roku Inc., the leader in set-top boxes for streaming.

Roku will buy Nielsen’s Advanced Video Advertising business, which includes technology for identifying content and placing ads, the parties said Monday. Terms weren’t announced.

The companies also signed a strategic partnership to integrate Nielsen advertising and measurement products into the Roku platform. The deal is expected to close in the current quarter.

Shares of Nielsen soared to as high as $29.95 in extended trading before partly retreating. Roku gained as much as 5.9% to $445.

