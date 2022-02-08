(Bloomberg) --

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey was wrong to ask workers to exercise restraint when asking for pay rises, according to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research.

Bailey last week urged ordinary Britons to limit their pay bargaining to prevent the nation sliding into a wage-price spiral, as annual inflation is already running at a 30-year high and forecast to top 7% in April -- more than triple the BOE target.

“It’s not an individual employee’s job to do the BOE’s job for it,” Niesr Deputy Director Paul Mortimer-Lee told a web event on Tuesday. “I think that the governor is making an appeal that won’t be heeded.”

Niesr warned that many families would be 1,000 pounds ($1,355) worse off a year, despite Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s $12-billion package to help offset rising energy bills.” The government has pledged to go ahead with planned tax increases in April, adding to the cost of living squeeze.

Mortimer-Lee added that the BOE was playing catch-up on rate hikes, having fallen “behind the curve” by six to nine months. The Monetary Policy Committee, he said, had “left too much fuel around and all it needed was an inflationary spark to light it up.”

Niesr revised up its forecasts for U.K. inflation to 5.9% in 2022 and 3.3% in 2023, and forecast four BOE rate hikes in 2022 followed by more next year. Mortimer-Lee warned that “the risk is we might need higher rates still to bring inflation down,” which could be “very, very costly” in terms of unemployment.

