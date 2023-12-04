(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

India’s record-breaking stock market is approaching overheated levels after a victory by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party in three state elections spurred a rally on Monday.

The Nifty 50 Index’s 14-day relative strength index — a gauge of price momentum — is nearing a two-standard deviation threshold. Declines of more than 9% on average have followed in the five instances going back to 2018 when Nifty punched above this line, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

But, with Indian equities beating other emerging markets this year and foreign investors turning net buyers again, warning signs flashed by technical indicators like the RSI may not dissuade investors from chasing the rally.

