(Bloomberg) -- Nigel Farage dramatically boosted Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s chances of winning a majority by announcing that his Brexit Party won’t fight the Conservatives at the election. The pound rose.

The Brexit Party leader told a rally in Hartlepool, northeastern England, on Monday that it had been a difficult decision to stand down candidates in the 317 seats the Tories won at the last election in 2017 -- but he had been reassured by Johnson’s plans for a sharper split with the European Union.

Farage said he hopes to create a pro-Leave alliance that would stop pro-EU politicians being elected and triggering a second referendum that could cancel Brexit.

“I have got no great love for the Conservative Party,” Farage said. “But I can see right now that by giving Boris half a chance by keeping him honest and holding him to account,” it will be possible to deliver the Brexit voters want.

Farage’s decision will be a relief for Conservative strategists. The biggest headache for Johnson has been the prospect that Farage’s Brexit party will split the euro-skeptic vote in key districts. That could allow Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party, or the pro-EU Liberal Democrats, to gain seats at the Tories’ expense.

If that happened, it would seriously undermine Johnson’s chances of winning a majority. With the Brexit Party out of the way in these districts, pro-Brexit voters will have little choice but to vote for Johnson’s Conservatives.

Even so, Farage’s decision to field Brexit Party candidates in seats that the Tories are hoping to gain from Labour and the Liberal Democrats could still make life difficult for Johnson.

“I’m not going to criticize Nigel Farage for doing what I think is the pragmatic thing to do,” Conservative Party Chairman James Cleverly said in an interview with the BBC. “There is a risk in the Brexit Party standing in currently Labour or Lib Dem-held seats” that “might actually prevent the chances of a majority Conservative government,” he said.

To contact the reporters on this story: Tim Ross in Hartlepool at tross54@bloomberg.net;Kitty Donaldson in London at kdonaldson1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Flavia Krause-Jackson at fjackson@bloomberg.net, Edward Evans, Heather Harris

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.