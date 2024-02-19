(Bloomberg) -- Niger slimmed its petroleum minister’s portfolio in a government reshuffle as it seeks to boost oil output with a new pipeline, which came online last year.

Mahaman Moustapha Barke Bako, who was appointed minister of oil, mines and energy following a July coup, will now be minister of petrol, according to a presidential decree.

Colonel Ousmane Abarchi was named mines minister and Amadou Haoua energy minister, government secretary-general Mahamane Roufai Laouali said in a statement on public broadcaster RTN on Monday.

Niger is among the world’s top uranium producers and the second-largest raw uranium exporter to the European Union after Kazakhstan.

The country, which has been under military rule since a July 26 coup is looking to increase its oil output to 90,000 barrels a day from about 20,000 barrels a day after a new pipeline to transport crude to neighboring Benin was completed late last year.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.