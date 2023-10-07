(Bloomberg) --

Niger has been forced to cut its budget 40% after its regional and Western allies imposed sanctions and suspended aid following a July coup.

The government revised its forecast for 2023 revenue to 1.98 trillion CFA francs from 3.29 trillion CFA francs, according to a government statement.

The “sanctions expose the country to a significant drop in revenue,” Government Secretary General Mahamane Roufai Laouali said in a statement.

Niger is sub-Saharan Africa’s second-biggest uranium producer and the leading one for European utilities. It’s also one of the world’s poorest countries and reliant on foreign support — external partners were due to supply 48%, around $2 billion, of the state’s budget for 2023, according to a recent International Crisis Group report.

Following the July 26 putsch that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, the European Union, US and France together froze over €700 million ($741 million) of aid.

Meanwhile, the Economic Community of West African States and the eight-member West African Economic and Monetary Union halted financial transactions, banned commercial flights and froze the country’s assets at the regional central bank.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.