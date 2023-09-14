(Bloomberg) -- The Niger authorities freed a French citizen who has been detained for almost a week, France’s foreign ministry said.

Stephane Jullien, who acts as a representative for French expatriates in Niger and as a liaison to French diplomatic services, was released on Wednesday, according to a statement issued by the ministry on Thursday. He was arrested on Sept. 8.

A military junta took over power at the end of July, overthrowing President Mohamed Bazoum. France doesn’t recognize the junta, which has demanded the withdrawal of French troops and threatened to remove the French ambassador, a demand that President Emmanuel Macron has rejected.

Read More: Macron Refuses Niger Junta Demand to Withdraw French Forces

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.