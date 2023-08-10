(Bloomberg) -- The leaders of a military coup in Niger are depriving ousted President Mohamed Bazoum of food, water and electricity at an army camp where he’s been held captive for the past two weeks, according to people familiar with the matter.

The authorities cut power and water supplies to the site where Bazoum, his wife and son are being detained over the past week, said the people who asked not to be identified for security reasons. Deliveries of fresh food to Bazoum’s residence within the presidential guard camp in the capital, Niamey, were withheld a week after his detention, one of the people said.

“The secretary-general is very concerned over the deplorable living conditions that President Bazoum and his family are reported to be living under as they continue to be arbitrarily detained by members of the Presidential Guard in Niger,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ spokesman said in a statement. “The Secretary-General reiterates his concern over the health and safety of the president and his family and once again calls for his immediate, unconditional release and his reinstatement as head of state.”

Bazoum was overthrown on July 26 by a group of soldiers led by General Abdourahamane Tiani. The junta failed to meet a deadline set by regional leaders to relinquish power by Aug. 6.

Junta members told US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, who visited Niger this week, that they would kill Bazoum if there was any regional military intervention to restore his rule, the Associated Press cited two unidentified Western officials as saying.

On Thursday, the junta announced the appointment of a 21-member cabinet, naming military officers to the key posts of defense, security and interior ministers. Ali Lamine Zeine, who was appointed as prime minister earlier this week, was also given the finance portfolio.

Heads of state from the Economic Community of West African States are scheduled to meet in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, on Thursday to discuss Tiani’s failure to reinstate Bazoum. The 15-nation bloc last week threatened to consider using military force to remove the coup leaders.

Bazoum has met officials who are trying to help mediate an end to the dispute, including Chadian President Mahamat Deby, and supports dialog to resolve the political crisis in the country, one of the people said.

