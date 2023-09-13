(Bloomberg) -- Niger’s ruling junta ended military cooperation with neighboring Benin after it backed a West African force, should diplomacy fail, to reverse the country’s July 26 coup.

“Benin has authorized the deployment of troops and military equipment as part of preparations for an intervention,” junta spokesman Amadou Abdramane said in a statement on public broadcaster Tele Sahel late Tuesday. “Instead of supporting Niger, Benin considers an attack against us.”

A diplomatic notice will be sent to Benin to that effect, Abdramane added. The agreement was signed last year. There was no immediate response from Benin.

The junta revoked a raft of military agreements with France last month and ordered the 1,500 French troops stationed in Niger to leave. President Emmanuel Macron has so far refused to recognize the junta as Niger’s legitimate leaders and expressed support for all efforts by the Economic Community of West African States to reinstate deposed President Mohamed Bazoum, including the use of force.

