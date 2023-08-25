Niger Junta Opens Door for Neighbors to Intervene If It Is Attacked

(Bloomberg) -- Niger’s military leadership gave forces from Mali and Burkina Faso the go-ahead to intervene if the country comes under attack.

Junta leader Abdourahamane Tiani on Thursday signed decrees that allows Malian and Burkinabe troops to enter Nigerien territory to help avert a threat, Mali’s foreign ministry said in a statement. The announcement followed a visit to Niger by Malian foreign minister, Abdoulaye Diop, and his counterpart from Burkina Faso, Olivia Rouamba.

The Economic Community of West African States, a regional bloc, on Aug. 10 activated a standby military force to ramp up pressure on the junta, which seized power last month, to release ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and revert to civilian rule.

The decision to consider military action was reached “only after due consideration of how political dialog alone has unfortunately failed to deter coup plotters in the region,” Omar Alieu Touray, the president of the Ecowas Commission, told reporters on Friday.

Recent coups in Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea “are unsettling” and underscore the “hard but legitimate stance” taken by Ecowas, he said.

Mali and Burkina Faso last month warned that any military intervention in Niger would also amount to a declaration of war against their nations.

The army has ruled Mali since 2020, the military took over in Burkina Faso last year, while Guinea’s junta seized power in 2021.

(Updates with comment from President of Ecowas Commission in fourth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.