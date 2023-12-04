(Bloomberg) -- Niger’s military leaders ended military cooperation deals with the European Union, dealing a blow to Brussels’ efforts battling Islamist insurgents in West Africa’s Sahel region.

Nigerien forces will no longer take part in a European-led training mission or the European Union Capacity Building Mission in Niger, known as EUCAP, to reinforce security capacity in the Sahel state, Niger’s ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement Monday.

The move threatens to upend the EU’s strategy to engage with Niger as an ally in the troubled region. It comes a week after the junta announced it was ending a separate €1.7 billion ($1.84 billion) agreement to contain migration from Africa to Europe.

Niger is ruled by a military junta following a July coup that ousted the country’s democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who is currently under detention.

