(Bloomberg) -- Niger missed three more payments on its domestic debt, as sanctions imposed on the West African nation after a coup last year weigh on state finances.

The Nigerien authorities missed a 13.4 billion-CFA-franc ($22 million) principal payment on a one-year bond that matured Feb. 16, UMOA-Titres, the regional market for government securities, said in a statement. They also failed to make interest payments of 1.07 billion francs and 284 million francs on two seven-year notes due 2027 and 2030 respectively, it said.

The missed payments bring to $604 million the amount of arrears Niger has accumulated since soldiers ousted President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, an official of UMOA-Titres said by phone. The failure to pay “has occurred within the context of sanctions imposed on Niger,” UMOA-Titres said in the statement.

The growing number of missed payments pose a threat to the financial stability of banks in West Africa. Moody’s Investors Service estimates that Niger-based lenders held about $543 million of Nigerien sovereign debt — about 14% of their assets — in November. The ratings company evaluates banks with operations in Niger including Ecobank Transnational Inc., Oragroup SA, Attijariwafa Bank, Groupe Banque Centrale Populaire and Bank of Africa.

The Economic Community of West African States, a regional economic bloc, suspended all commercial and financial transactions between member states and Niger days after the coup, effectively preventing transfers to creditors outside the country.

Niger — along with neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso, which are also under military rule — last month announced it’s exiting Ecowas. The three nations’ governments last week agreed to form a union of states known as the Alliance of Sahel States.

