(Bloomberg) -- Niger President Mohamed Bazoum appointed Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou to head his new cabinet as the country’s new prime minister, the government announced on public broadcaster Office de Radiodiffusion Television du Niger.

Mahamadou, 66, previously served as a minister in charge of the finance and mining portfolios. He was the chief of staff to former President Mahamadou Issoufou between 2015 and 2021.

Niger is seeing a rise in deadly attacks by Islamist rebel militants and militias. Bazoum, 61, was sworn in on April 2, two days after soldiers opened fire near the presidential palace in what authorities said was a coup attempt.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.