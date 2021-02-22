(Bloomberg) -- Mohamed Bazoum, an ally of incumbent Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou, took an early lead in the race to become president.

With results from 38 of Niger’s 266 communes counted after Sunday’s election, Bazoum has 54% of the vote, according to data published on the electoral commission’s website on Monday. His main opponent, Mahamane Ousmane, has 45%, the commission said.

Bazoum leads in Ousmane’s stronghold of Zinder and in the northern Agadez region, the results showed.

