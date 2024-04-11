(Bloomberg) -- Russia boosted its influence in West Africa’s Sahel region by sending military instructors to Niger, its first such deployment in the junta-ruled nation.

The instructors, who arrived in the country on Wednesday, brought an air-defense system and will train Nigerien troops, state-owned Radio Television du Niger reported late Thursday. RTN broadcast images showing a Russian cargo plane and men in military fatigues offloading what it described as “latest generation” military equipment.

The deployment aims to “develop military cooperation between Russia and Niger,” a Russian military trainer, whose face was partially covered by a scarf, said on RTN.

Niger already hosts American military personnel, with about 1,000 US troops deployed in the West African nation, the majority of them at a $110 million drone base in the central city of Agadez. The future of the US deployment is uncertain after Niger last month suspended a security agreement between the countries.

A government official on Wednesday said Niger had asked the US for a timeline for the withdrawal of its troops.

Russia, first through Kremlin-backed Wagner Group mercenaries and now through its successor the Africa Corps, has been extending its influence in Africa in countries including Mali, the Central African Republic and Burkina Faso.

Like Mali and Burkina Faso, which are also ruled by the military, Niger is fighting Islamist insurgents and has rejected help from former colonial power France, which had troops in all three countries.

