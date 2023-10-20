(Bloomberg) -- Niger’s ousted leader is being held in an undisclosed location after the nation’s junta said it had foiled an attempt by Mohamed Bazoum to escape his Niamey residence.

“President Bazoum and his family are being held incommunicado. They have had no access to their lawyers and no contact with the outside world for 36 hours,” Bazoum’s lawyer Reed Brody said in text message. “We demand that they immediately be given access to their lawyers so that they can contest these trumped-up charges.”

The junta, which has held power since a July 26 coup, said it had made several arrests and opened an investigation in the attempted escape.

An unmarked vehicle was going to take the president, his family, his two chefs and security guards to the outskirts of Niamey where a helicopter provided by a “foreign power” was waiting to take them to Nigeria, a junta spokesman said.

“The prompt reaction of the defense and security forces made it possible to foil this plan to destabilize our country,” Amadou Abdramane said in a televised address. He didn’t comment on Bazoum’s whereabouts.

Read More: What’s Driving the Coups Across Sub-Saharan Africa?: QuickTake

Niger’s West African neighbors and international partners US and France have called for Bazoum’s reinstatement and a return to constitutional order.

Bazoum has been held at the presidential palace, sometimes without power, water or access to fresh food for more than three months, and only appeared in public on a handful of occasions.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.