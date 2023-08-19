(Bloomberg) -- Niger’s ousted President Mohamed Bazoum met with regional mediators on Saturday in the second encounter with a foreign delegation since the military detained him last month.

Bazoum met with a delegation from the Economic Community of West African States in Niger’s capital, Niamey, according to a special adviser to the president.

The junta shared photographs of Bazoum at the meeting. It was only the second time since the coup last month that he was shown outside of confinement.

The Ecowas delegation, which also met the coup leaders, is spearheading mediation efforts after the regional bloc said it’s still hoping to solve the crisis in Niger by diplomatic means. But it stands ready to apply force to overturn the July 26 coup if talks fail, the delegation said.

The junta has previously threatened to prosecute Bazoum with high treason, a crime punishable by death.

