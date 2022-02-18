(Bloomberg) --

Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum seeks to prevent Islamist insurgents from further destabilizing his country after the withdrawal of European troops from neighboring Mali.

The French-led Takuba force is withdrawing from Mali after a deterioration in relations culminated in the expulsion of France’s top diplomat in the West African nation. The force, which helped curb the spread of terrorist groups in Mali and neighboring countries, will cease to work with the Malian army and instead support soldiers in Niger.

France’s own Barkhane force, which has also operated in Mali since 2013, is also winding down its Malian presence over about six months, except to support a United Nations peacekeeping mission, according to a French official.

“Our objective is to secure our border with Mali,” Bazoum said in a tweet Friday. “Following the departure of Barkhane and Takuba, this area will be even more infested and the terrorist groups will reinforce their presence. Meanwhile, we know that their goal is to extend their grip,” Bazoum wrote.

Mali has been a linchpin of international efforts to fight an Islamist insurgency which began in the northern part of the country in 2012 before spreading to other nations, including Niger, which shares a 828-kilometer (520 miles) land border with Mali.

Africa’s third-biggest gold producer’s relations with most of its neighbors and allies have worsened since Mali succumbed to a coup last year. Its former allies say the military-led transitional government has allowed the deployment of a private Russian force, seeks to cling to power and reviewed bilateral military agreements.

A total of 25,000 soldiers are on the ground in West Africa’s Sahel region, at the southern fringe of the Sahara desert. They include about 4,300 French troops, almost half of which are in Mali.

Some of these foreign troops will also be redeployed to countries as far south as Benin, which has been hit by attacks, if they request for support, Bazoum said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.