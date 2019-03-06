(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai said the military has received reports of plots by politicians to unleash bombings and other acts of violence in order to have their way during March 9 gubernatorial elections.

“Recent security threat assessment and analysis of the coming elections showed that politicians have made plans to use all means available to truncate the peaceful conduct of the elections,” Buratai said Wednesday in a speech to operational commanders in the capital, Abuja. The military will take measures to contain the threats, he said.

New state governors and legislatures will be elected across Africa’s most populous country, with the two top parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress, and the main opposition People’s Democratic Party as the main contenders. President Muhammadu Buhari defeated opponents, including the PDP candidate, in Feb. 23 presidential elections to secure a second term in office.

To contact the reporters on this story: Michael Olukayode in Maiduguri at molugbode1@bloomberg.net;Solape Renner in Lagos at srenner4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Karl Maier at kmaier2@bloomberg.net, Dulue Mbachu, Paul Richardson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.