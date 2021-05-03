(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria will deny entry to passengers who have visited India, Brazil and Turkey in the last 14 days to stop the import of coronavirus cases from the three countries.The travel advisory will take effect on May 4 and is subject to review after an initial period of 4 weeks, the Presidential Steering Committee on Covid-19 said in a statement Sunday. The government will introduce fines of $3,500 per passenger payable by airlines that ignores the new rules.Nigerian officials have expressed concern about the potential for a third wave of the disease in the country of 200 million, which would be worse than the first two. “These precautionary measures are a necessary step to minimize the risk of a surge in Covid-19 cases introduced to Nigeria” from parts of the world where the virus is running rampant, said the committee’s statement.India is currently suffering the world’s worst Covid-19 crisis, with daily infection rates topping 300,000 and death tolls in excess of 2,000. More than 400,000 people have died from the virus in Brazil, the second highest tally globally after the U.S., while Turkey last week imposed a lockdown that will run until May 17.

