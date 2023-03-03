(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian bonds rebounded from a three-day slump driven by the chaos and disputes over the presidential election results, as investors found its double-digit yields irresistible.

Dollar bonds maturing in 2047 and 2051 rose more than 1 cent on the dollar each on Friday, cutting their yields to 11.91% and 12.31% respectively, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. The 2031 note added 0.8 cent. The country’s sovereign-risk premium narrowed 12 basis points to 779, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. data.

Bond investors are trying to make sense of a chaotic post-election scenario in Nigeria, where ruling-party candidate Bola Tinubu’s victory is being questioned by the opposition amid charges of counting errors. The losing candidates are preparing legal challenges to the result, thus raising doubts about the formation of a stable government and quick implementation of reforms necessary to pull the country out of a fiscal morass.

“If you look at Nigeria dollar-bond spreads versus comparable peers, there is still significant relative value,” said Samir Gadio, head of Africa strategy at Standard Chartered Bank in London. “Global market conditions turned less supportive by mid week, though there may have been some marginal profit-taking in Nigeria.”

Among the top worries for bondholders is the possibility of default by Nigeria, where $13 billion gasoline subsidy and interest payments that threaten to exceed government revenue have increased the prospects of payment difficulties. The cost to insure against a default by the government for the next five years rose almost 19 basis point to 696 basis points on Friday.

“We think the opposition challenges play a role as they introduce some uncertainty alongside the recognition of the new administration will need to move swiftly on the reforms to tackle liquidity challenges,” said Kaan Nazli, senior economist and portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman Asset Management in The Hague.

While the political wrangling has unnerved investors, they’re betting any new government would be better than the incumbent Muhammadu Buhari’s, under whose term Nigeria’s total debt stock surged. The World Bank has said the next president should quickly implement reforms that Buhari neglected to enact, including quashing a multiple exchange-rate regime that is repelling investors, removing import restrictions and lifting fuel subsidies that cost most of what the country makes pumping crude.

