(Bloomberg) -- The exchange rate of Nigeria’s naira is determined by demand and supply, because the central bank says so.

The Central Bank of Nigeria stopped publishing the naira exchange rate on its website and now says “The naira exchange rate is market-determined’’ where it used have an official rate as strong as 305 naira per dollar. That rate was used to ensure that some traders including, fuel importers, got cheap dollars.

A move toward a market-determined exchange rate will be welcomed by investors, who have long accused the government of some level of capital controls and who have bemoaned the system of multiple exchange rates. The central bank is in talks with other agencies to move to a single rate for the nation’s currency, Yewande Sadiku, the head of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, said last month.

“Putting that on the website means the central bank is gradually moving towards a single exchange-rate window,” Kunle Ezun, a currency analyst at Ecobank Transnational Inc in Lagos, said by phone. “It is making the exchange rate more liquid to attract more inflows.”

The interbank rate was 0.2% weaker at 360.43 naira per dollar as of 3:14 p.m. in Lagos.

