(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s central bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso said that the country’s foreign exchange backlog was down to $2.2 billion after a significant number of outstanding claims had been dismissed following an audit, ThisDay newspaper reported.

“We discovered that of the roughly $7 billion, about $2.4 (billion) had issues, which we believed had no business being there,” ThisDay said Monday in an article based on an interview he gave its broadcast arm ,Arise Television. “We are not paying if you don’t qualify; they are not validly constituted requests. And of the validly constituted ones, we have settled about $2.3 billion and that applies to the airlines and a whole load of different entities spread throughout our economy.”

Last week the central bank unleashed a flurry of reforms that allowed the naira to devalue for the second time in seven months, and Cardoso said the bank is ready to move on from its FX backlog.

“I am not concerned that the backlog would continue to be on overhang and I think we’ve come to the end of that road,” he said. “And now what remains is about $2.2 billion to be settled and I am confident that we will shortly be addressing those and be able to move on and make progress.”

