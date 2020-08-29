(Bloomberg) --

Lagos state, Nigeria’s commercial hub and the epicenter of the country’s Covid-19 crisis has asked schools to re-open after seeing a drop in the numbers of new infections.

Tertiary institutions are to resume from Sept.14 while basic and high schools are to start from Sept. 21, according to statement issued late Saturday.

“The decision to re-open the schools was carefully thought through, given the decline in the number of positive cases and the progress recorded in the State’s response,” the governor of the state Babajide Sanwo-Olu was quoted as saying.

Recreational centers and social clubs are also allowed to open provided that they obtain a safety compliance certificate. Event centers, bars, lounges, night clubs, spas, beaches, cinemas, gyms and game arcades will remain closed for now.

Lagos accounts for about one third of the 53,477 recorded infections in Africa’s most populous country as of August 28. Daily number of recorded infections in the state declined to a low of 27 on the same day. Total samples tested so far in the West Africa nation are 398,304 with just about 11,449 active cases undergoing medical care.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.