(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s office confirmed the deaths of 76 people after the boat they were traveling on capsized in Anambra State.

The boat, which was carrying 85 people, capsized due to rising floods, the presidency said in a statement Sunday. The Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority and the National Emergency Management Agency have since embarked on “expeditious rescue and recovery mission.”

President Buhari has also directed that “all possible efforts” be made to account for all the passengers, according to the statement.

