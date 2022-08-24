(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria is considering hiring private security operators to protect railway lines, including a central route from the capital that has been attacked by criminal gangs and terrorists at least twice this year.

The cash-strapped government is seeking public-private partnership options after estimating that installing security equipment on the track that links the capital, Abuja, to Kaduna in the north could cost as much as 9 billion naira ($21 million), Transportation Minister Muazu Sambo said on Wednesday.

The government aims to work with companies that have done similar jobs in other countries, beginning with the Abuja-Kaduna line before adding other parts of the rail network, Sambo said. “They put in the infrastructure and personnel and then we pay as you go,” he said.

Violence has spread across Africa’s most populous country over the past seven years, with armed groups frequently carrying out mass abductions and killings.

In March, terrorists attacked the Abuja-Kaduna line, which was built with a $500 million Chinese loan, killing eight people and abducting over 100. That forced the government to shut down the track, losing billions of naira in revenue from passenger traffic.

The attack prompted the government to look into “technology-based solutions” to curtailing insecurity on the railways, the minister said.

