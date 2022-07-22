(Bloomberg) -- Africa’s largest crude producer is unlikely to face a credit-rating downgrade even after the government failed to raise enough revenue to service its debt because of a plunge in oil earnings.

Government revenue of 1.63 trillion naira ($3.8 billion) in the four months through April was 49% below target mainly due to oil earnings missing forecasts and is less than the 1.94 trillion naira needed to cover debt-service payments, according to a presentation by Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed on the Budget Office’s website. Oil earnings at 1.23 trillion naira were 61% below budget forecasts for the period, the presentation shows.

Nigeria’s credit worthiness is unlikely to be impacted by debt-service surpassing revenue, said Razia Khan, head of research for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank. “For now, reserves can comfortably meet any external debt service falling due.”

S&P Global Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings all rate the country’s debt several notches below investment grade, with a stable outlook.

The nation has failed to benefit from surging oil prices caused by supply shortages stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to pipeline vandalism, theft and the high cost of subsidizing imported gasoline, Ahmed said. The subsidy combined with sluggish crude output has sapped rather than boosted public finances in Africa’s biggest economy.

While government targets oil production at 1.6 million barrels a day, average output as at April was at 1.32 million barrels a day, according to the presentation.

The missed forecasts have caused the government to revise its economic growth estimate for 2022 to 3.55% from 4.2%, the document shows.

Revenue performance is expected to improve in the second half of this year because of efforts to curb oil theft and pipeline vandalism, Ahmed said. That “should also moderate the debt-service-to-revenue ratio, which is currently above our target level,” she said.

The yield on Nigeria’s 2042 bond was little changed from Thursday’s close at 13.7% by 2:39 p.m. local time in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub.

