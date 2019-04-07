(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari ordered security personnel to parts of the country prone to attacks by bandits.

"I have ordered rapid and robust deployment of troops to all the areas currently under attack from bandits," Buhari said in a statement Saturday. "We are determined to tackle this challenge ferociously until these remorseless killers are crushed and utterly defeated."

The attacks in mostly northern states of the West African nation have led to a spate of kidnappings and raids, forcing people from their homes. On Friday, at least 50 people were killed in Zamfara state following clashes between bandits and members of a civilian joint task force, Lagos-based Premium Times reported.

The army launched an operation last week to stem the spike in incidents in Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto and neighboring states, according to a tweet by Bashir Ahmed, a spokesman for the presidency.

