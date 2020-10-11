(Bloomberg) --

The Nigeria Police Force has dissolved an anti-robbery unit following protests against alleged human-rights abuses by some of its officers.

“All officers and men serving in the unit will be redeployed to other police commands, formations and units,” a Police Force spokesman, Frank Mba, said in a statement on Twitter.

Celebrities including actor John Boyega supported calls to scrap the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. Human-rights groups including Amnesty International have accused the unit of widespread abuses, including extra-judicial killings. A civilian and a police officer were killed during demonstrations in Nigeria.

