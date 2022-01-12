(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari lifted a seven-month ban on Twitter Inc. in the West African country, according to an adviser.

The suspension of the San Francisco-based social network in Africa’s most populous nation will come to an end on Thursday, the president’s special assistant on digital and new media, Tolu Ogunlesi, said on his Facebook page. Nigeria’s government blocked access to Twitter’s services on June 5, after the company deleted one of Buhari’s tweets for violating its rules.

