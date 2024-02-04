(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s central bank will cease debiting lenders daily under regulatory cash reserve requirements to allow them more headroom to manage liquidity. It follows a week-long strategy to stabilize the markets.

The central bank is stopping the debits and “will be adopting an updated cash reserve requirements mechanism that is intended to facilitate your capacity for planning,” the Abuja-based lender said in a circular to banks on its website. Ratios will now be applied to increases in the banks’ weekly average adjusted deposits.

Nigeria imposed a cash reserve ratio of 32.5% on lenders, the minimum ratio of customer deposits they’re expected to retain with the regulator to control money supply. Lenders have in recent years complained of been debited indiscriminately on a daily basis and also in excess of the threshold.

Moving these debits from daily to weekly, “will allow banks more trade and more flexibility with their liquidity,” Abiodun Keripe, managing director at Afrinvest Research and Consulting, said by phone. He described the former debit regime as a “headache” to most banks.

Central bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso, who started in September, has promised to adopt an orthodox approach to monetary policy so as to ensure the growth of the banking industry, achieve price and exchange rate stability, and economic growth.

