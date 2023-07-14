(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s central bank is extending how long the country’s top commercial bankers can stay in office by two years to a maximum of 12, as it seeks to strengthen management and corporate governance among lenders.

It announced the decision in a circular published on its website on Thursday.

The guidelines, which take effect Aug. 1, could potentially force some bank chief executives and directors to step down.

Nigeria’s banking governance code has undergone a series of reviews to prevent a repeat of the harm suffered by the country in 2009, when the global financial crisis exposed weaknesses in the domestic industry.

The new rules are slightly more relaxed than a previous review in February, which also counted how long executive directors had been in office before being promoted to chief executive. From now on, those previous years won’t be included in the 12-year maximum.

