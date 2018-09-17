(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria accused HSBC Holdings Plc of money laundering after the lender warned that a second term for President Muhammadu Buhari may stall economic recovery in Africa’s biggest oil producer.

“What killed Nigeria’s economy in the past was the unbridled looting of state resources by leaders, the type which was actively supported by HSBC,” presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said in a statement late Saturday. A bank that “continued until a few months ago to shield the stolen funds of one of the leaders of the Nigerian Senate has no moral right whatsoever” to criticize Buhari, he said.

Nigerian investigations revealed that HSBC had laundered more than $100 million for Sani Abacha -- a military dictator who died in 1998 -- in Jersey, Paris, London and Geneva, Shehu said. A spokesman for HSBC in London declined to comment.

Nigeria’s comments about HSBC come almost two months after the London-based lender published a research note saying that a win for Buhari in February’s elections “raises the risk of limited economic progress and further fiscal deterioration, prolonging the stagnation of his first term.” The note was written by David Faulkner, a Johannesburg-based economist, on July 18, but was only widely publicized in Nigeria last week.

Intense Criticism

The Nigerian government is facing intense criticism of its economic management in the run up to the elections and several ruling-party lawmakers have defected to the opposition. Nigeria was battered by the 2014 slump in crude prices and its economy is still struggling to recover.

The main opposition People’s Democratic Party said on Sept. 12 that HSBC’s research showed a Buhari victory “portends grave danger for our nation.”

HSBC has a representative office in Nigeria’s commercial capital of Lagos, but doesn’t operate a full banking unit in the country.

--With assistance from Elisha Bala-Gbogbo and Stefania Spezzati.

To contact the reporter on this story: Paul Wallace in Lagos at pwallace25@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dana El Baltaji at delbaltaji@bloomberg.net, Stefania Bianchi, Ross Larsen

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.