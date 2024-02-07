(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s one-year bill auction was oversubscribed by more than two times after the central bank hiked the interest rate on the short-term debt obligation to attract investors, in a sign that tighter monetary policy is on its way.

The Abuja-based Central Bank of Nigeria sold 908.75 billion naira ($632 million) of the bills to both local and foreign investors at rates that were nearly twice the level of previous offers. Yields on the offering rose to 19%, the highest in 12 years, from 11.5% at the previous auction on Jan. 24.

The 19% rate on the 364-day bills took it above the central bank’s policy rate, which currently stands at 18.75%, for the first time. It is also close to Nigeria’s rate of inflation, which stood at nearly a three-decade high of 28.9% in December.

By selling the one-year bills at a yield above the benchmark interest rate, the nation is “setting the tone for a tighter monetary policy stance when the monetary policy committee” convenes later this month, analysts at BancTrust and Co. led by Ayodeji Dawodu, said in an emailed note.

The central bank’s MPC, which hasn’t met since July, will gather Feb. 26 and 27 and economists expect it to raise interest rates sharply.

Other short-term debt obligations were also sold at higher rates. Three-month bills were sold at 17.24%, which was three times higher than the January offer of 5%, while six-month notes fetched 18%.

The auction suggests the central bank is seeking to normalize interest rates in Africa’s most populous nation and lure foreign investors in a bid to stabilize the naira.

Nigeria has relaxed currency controls and introduced a series of other measures since June to reform its foreign-exchange market and ease a dollar scarcity that has created a backlog of unmet demand estimated at $2.2 billion by the central bank.

Yields on local currency-denominated bonds jumped. The average yield for the Bloomberg Nigeria local sovereign index, which tracks fixed-rate naira securities, rose 35 basis points to 16.46%, the highest since Nov. 27.

To attract foreign portfolio investors to those bonds, “we think rates will need to move higher over the coming months to narrow the gap with inflation” the BancTrust analysts said.

