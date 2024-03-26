(Bloomberg) -- The Central Bank of Nigeria raised interest rates for the second time in a matter of weeks, stepping up its battle to curb inflation and sustain a recovery in the nation’s battered currency.

Governor Olayemi Cardoso and his colleagues increased their policy rate to 24.75% from 22.75%, exceeding exceeding the 24% median estimate forecast by 14 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

The committee’s considerations “focus on the current inflationary pressures and inflation expectations, as well as ensuring exchange-rate stability,” he told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja, the capital. Policymakers are “committed to the price-stability mandate they need to bring inflation under control to ensure that the purchasing power of ordinary Nigerians is restored,” he said.

The increase follows a jumbo 400 basis point hike on Feb. 27.

The central bank has now lifted the benchmark by 1,325 basis points since its tightening campaign began in May 2022 to curb price pressures that hit a 28-year high of 31.7% last month.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria has prematurely moderated the size of its rate hikes. The decision to ease up on tightening was likely driven by the naira’s recent appreciation. But in lifting the foot of the pedal this soon, we are no longer convinced annual inflation will hit a ceiling at around 35%. Looking ahead, the naira is expected to remain the main factor in deciding rate hike.”

Inflation have been exacerbated by the collapse of the naira, which has lost around 67% of its value since President Bola Tinubu relaxed foreign-exchange controls to attract investors after he took power in May.

“The key thing for the central bank is to be fully focused on the core mandate, and that mandate is to fight inflation and to ensure prices stability,” Cardoso said. “There’s no compromise.”

Prices on Nigeria’s dollar eurobond due 2027 extended gains after the announcement, pushing to 94.95 cents from 94.30 earlier in the session.

“We expect Governor Cardoso’s desire to bring the inflation crisis to a close and also strengthen the naira will lead to more tightening,” David Omojomolo, Africa economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note to clients. “We have penciled in further 100 basis point hikes at each of the next meetings in May and July before the hiking cycle is brought to a close.”

While it remains significantly weaker than 12 months ago, it has posted steady gains of around 13% since a March 8 low of 1,627 per dollar.

At the same time, the gap between the naira’s value on the official and unofficial market has narrowed significantly, taking strides toward Tinubu’s goal of unifying the two markets, which deters foreign investors and encourages speculation that stokes volatility.

A big part of the reason for the naira’s rally was the news last week that the central bank had cleared all outstanding foreign exchange obligations.

The $7 billion overhang of orders to buy dollars on the local Nigerian market had been a persistent source of weakness for the naira due to the domestic scarcity of the US currency.

